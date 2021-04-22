TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0508

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $28.84 million and approximately $394,672.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

