HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HLFFF stock remained flat at $$85.30 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

