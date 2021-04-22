Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,102.50 ($40.53).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,712 ($61.56). The stock had a trading volume of 945,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,797. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,783 ($23.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,354.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,642.96.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

