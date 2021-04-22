Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.
CBOE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 334,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
