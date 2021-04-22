Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

CBOE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 334,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

