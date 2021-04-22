Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Thursday. 1,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.