APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. APA posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of APA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $66,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of APA by 174.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of APA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,765. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

