Cat Token One Day Volume Reaches $366,797.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $662,401.58 and approximately $366,797.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00467473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002412 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.