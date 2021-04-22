CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CVBF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 397,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

