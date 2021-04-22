Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

