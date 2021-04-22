Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,856.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $8,856.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 48.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

