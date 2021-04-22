Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Million

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $2.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $2.08 million. Altimmune reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $117.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 864,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $471.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

