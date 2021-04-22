Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 262,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

