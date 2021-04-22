Marlin (POND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.80 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Marlin has a market cap of $96.16 million and $17.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

