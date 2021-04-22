Scry.info Trading Down 37.8% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $80,458.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

