TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 146,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,705. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.