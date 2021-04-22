$483.60 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce sales of $483.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $495.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $472.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $51.83. 197,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,206. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.