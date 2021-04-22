Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.19 Million

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $68.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.38 million. BGSF reported sales of $74.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $305.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BGSF has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

