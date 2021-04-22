Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,479. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

