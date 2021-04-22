Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 70,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

