First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 315,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,183. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

