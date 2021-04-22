Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 771,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,700. Entegris has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $852,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

