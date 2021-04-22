NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.01. 319,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,164. NICE has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

