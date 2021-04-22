Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,157 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 32,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

