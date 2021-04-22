Steven H. Collis Sells 12,784 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.89. 639,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.