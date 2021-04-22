Receive Access Ecosystem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,816.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $3,816.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00076888 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003408 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

