CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

CACI International stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.40. 429,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,565. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.36. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

