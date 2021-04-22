Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $55.57

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James upped their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EVER stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 135,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,473. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $931.42 million, a P/E ratio of -105.51 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,230 shares of company stock worth $4,296,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

