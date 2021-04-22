Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

