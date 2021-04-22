BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $1.15 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020741 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,616,130 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

