Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,264. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 251,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

