Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 26,354,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

