Civitas Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $138,764.28 and $1,582.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,043,280 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

