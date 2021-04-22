MotaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,326.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. MotaCoin has a market cap of $306,374.42 and $4,326.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 360.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

