Matthew Prince Sells 157,152 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NET traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 3,817,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,723. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

