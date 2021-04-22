Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

HASI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. 502,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

