Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.26). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. 380,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,923. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codexis by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 58,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

