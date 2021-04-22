Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Heska posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heska by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heska by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.27. 35,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. Heska has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

