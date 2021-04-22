Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.