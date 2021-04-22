Big Data Protocol Price Tops $2.42 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $57.96 million and $6.86 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

