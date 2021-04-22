Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,711,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.94. 215,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,585. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.