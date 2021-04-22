$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $22.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,768. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

