Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 2,650,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.