Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $49.45

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 592,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,680. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,666.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 747.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.