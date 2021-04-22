Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 251,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,177. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.