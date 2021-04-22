Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +28% (implying $194.8 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 496,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,725. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,929 shares of company stock worth $974,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.