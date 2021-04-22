Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SCBFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.