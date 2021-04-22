Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SCBFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

