Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $75.92

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,172. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.