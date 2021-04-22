Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.58

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Handshake has a market cap of $216.44 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,958.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.70 or 0.04587440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.01641449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.30 or 0.00648171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00551232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.00418334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00263570 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 375,197,133 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.