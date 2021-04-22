$122.00 Million in Sales Expected for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $122.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor posted sales of $197.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $536.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,415. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

