Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $41.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SNV stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,646. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 292,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

